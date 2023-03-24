LGBTIQ+ pride march: black bloc announced to show rejection of companies and politicians

Participant of the LGBTTTIQ march in Mexico. Archive image, 2021 (REUTERS/Luis Cortes)

Collectives of the LGBTTTIQ+ community reported that in the next pride march will form a black block to prove your disagreement with companies or government entities that “profit” with movement.

Through social networks the group LLECA, dedicated to helping women and people of diversity who live on the streets or are at risk, they detailed that in the march next June they will express their report to the lack of “horizontality” in the committees they organize.

The collective will join the black bloc House of Magdalena, focused on dances Ball and with a presence in Mexico City, Querétaro and Mérida; HIVveLibrewith a permanent community support program for people with HIV and attends to urgent cases for those who require it; DiVU AC, a collective made up of people from the community, focused on social justice, sexuality, drugs, food, science, among other subjects.

“The march does NOT belong to any committee/government, the march belongs to all LGBTTTIQ+ people”

The delegations said they were “tired of making a profit” with them, they and they, for which they have made the decision to form a black committee or bloc of the LGBTIQ+ march as a form of protest and to vindicate their fight at all levels.

“We have pointed out the lack of horizontality in the committees that organize the CDMX LGBT+ march, added to the corruption, profit with populations of sexual diversity, highly influential, opportunism and ignorance”they denounced.

They stressed that the demonstration of the LGBTQ+ community “does not belong to any committee or government”, it belongs to the people who make up diversity, in addition, they seek to re-prosecute their struggle, which has been diminished by political or commercial groups that they see it as a business.

LLECA pointed out that in the next few days they will announce what other committees will join the black bloc in protest of recent events.

And it is that as soon as they released their official statement, several people and organizations showed their full support and desire to be part of the same front in the next march in June.

“A dignified march, without tinsel, with its head held high and marking a clear difference with the committees and brands that only they see the community as a huge $ sign. A genuine march like those of decades ago. what the hell Of course we will be there”, expressed a user.

The community’s claims were heated this Thursday, March 23, after Alfredo Adame informed that he will be ambassador of the Gay Pride 2023, since he is a controversial character noted for his machismo and homophobia.

“I am your friend Alfredo Adame and I want to tell you that this coming Thursday the 23rd at 2 in the afternoon I will be a special guest of the Committee Gay Pride LGBTTI”, so we are waiting for you”, officially announced the actor and former deputy candidate.

The immediate reaction was disagreement, mainly because they do not accept a man like Alfredo Adame as a guest at the event, since they remembered that even has violently rejected his sonwho “He came out of the closet.”

They also denounced that there is not a single committee, which is why the previous year there were two different scenarios on the Zócalo plate. The principles and objectives of each are different.

Another aspect that bothered the community is the name they gave the march, since they said that calling it Gay Pride it makes the rest of the diverse people who participate invisible, so it ends up being “hypocritical” to the LGBTIQ+ acronym and favors patriarchy.