Lichtenfels: homeless woman abused emergency call – for a place to stay in the clinic

When a 24-year-old late on Tuesday evening (March 21, 2023) den emergency call chose, she claimed that she herself injured would be at the train station. According to her, she would have been with one before brawl attacked in Coburg.

When the police patrol arrived, they found no injuries – the woman apparently had lied. It turned out that the young woman was neither injured nor had there been a fight.

Woman lies to officials to get shelter at the hospital

Apparently, the woman, who according to the Lichtenfels Police Inspectorate has no permanent residence, only had one accommodation wanted – and therefore wanted to go to the clinic. Since there was no need for this, the 24-year-old stated that mentally ill being and needing treatment. She wanted to be admitted to the Kutzenberg district hospital. But even that seemed like an excuse to the officials.





Finally, the woman was able to leave the police station in Lichtenfels. But now she’s expecting a report pretending to be a criminal offence as well as because of abuse of emergency calls.

Thumbnail: © Rokas/Adobe Stock