Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer: Corona General should become the new man at the head of the Bundeswehr

E-Mail

Split

More

Twitter



Press

Feedback

Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified



are the

The most important Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer should bring momentum to the slow start of the turning point and turn the Bundeswehr into a broadly combat-capable troop.

He has experience in crisis situations.

Among other things, Breuer was head of the Corona crisis team in the Chancellery.

Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer, who will be inaugurated as the highest-ranking soldier in the Bundeswehr on Friday, has held key positions several times when things were difficult. Apparently he convinced Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (both SPD) of his abilities. The 58-year-old Breuer is now the man who should bring momentum to the sluggishly started turning point and turn the Bundeswehr into a broadly combat-capable troop. Breuer began his service in an anti-aircraft regiment Breuer joined the Bundeswehr in 1984. When he began his service in an anti-aircraft regiment and soon afterwards completed officer training at the army anti-aircraft school in Rendsburg (Schleswig-Holstein), the confrontation between East and West, the Cold War, was still rife in Europe.

Also read: Who should follow him – Pistorius replaces Bundeswehr Inspector General Zorn In his younger years, Breuer was a troop instructor for the later disbanded army air defense and is thus an expert in the use of the anti-aircraft gun tank Gepard, which Germany gave to the Ukraine to ward off Russian air attacks. In such a military career, posts as commander and political assignments, such as in the ministry, alternate. In 2015 and 2016, Breuer was project officer for the white paper on the future of the Bundeswehr.

Scholz brought Breuer to the Chancellery as head of the Corona crisis team Breuer doesn’t like hearing the term Corona General as much as you can tell from his facial expression. But it also seems clear: The fact that Scholz brought the General to the Chancellery as head of the Corona crisis team was unusual and was also understood as a vote of confidence. Almost exactly a year ago, Breuer described the moment when the phone rang. “Such a call will be announced in advance. But until this phone call, I couldn’t imagine why the then Minister Scholz was calling me. I only found out during the phone call,” said the General of the German Press Agency. “We briefly exchanged views on the situation, and he, the current chancellor, then asked me if I was prepared to take over the management of the crisis team in the Federal Chancellery.” He said he had accepted the task with due respect. Also interesting: Defense – Military Commissioner criticizes the pace of the “turning point” Breuer wants to improve responsiveness to targeted destabilization A few months later, Breuer was back in the Julius-Leber barracks in Berlin, where he set up the new territorial command for domestic operations. He announced that he wanted to quickly improve the ability to react to targeted destabilization. A “hybrid influence on Germany’s security architecture, i.e. this state in which one has to say that it is no longer completely peace, but it is not quite war yet” is the “worst case” for the command, said the lieutenant general.

Now Breuer is Germany’s highest-ranking soldier So now inspector general. The Dresden Decree from 2012 stipulates that the Inspector General is the highest-ranking soldier, responsible for the overall concept and military adviser to the federal government. There were once solid indications that under the then largely failed defense minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD), a kind of disempowerment of the inspector general within the hierarchy of the ministry was planned. But that’s old news. When Scholz visited the new command at the end of February, he said little publicly, but the praise was unmistakable. He has the impression “that everyone is internally motivated and is now moving things forward at a faster pace than was perhaps the case before, which also have to be implemented really quickly.”

dpa