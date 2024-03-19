Life sentence for mother who left her baby alone to go on vacation

CLEVELAND. – An Ohio woman whose 16-month-old daughter died after she was left home alone for 10 days While her mother was on vacation, she was sentenced Monday to spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kristel Candelario, 32, pleaded guilty last month to aggravated murder and child endangerment as part of a plea deal with the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office, which dismissed two counts of murder and one more. of aggravated assault.

Authorities have said Candelario left her daughter, Jailyn, at her Cleveland residence and went on vacation to Detroit and Puerto Rico in June 2023. She returned home 10 days later, and when she realized the girl was not was breathing, she called the emergency number 911. The first responders discovered that the minor was “extremely dehydrated” and a short time later they declared her dead.

The autopsy report from the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office determined that the baby died of starvation and severe dehydration.

County Court of Common Pleas Judge Brendan Sheehan told Candelario that she had committed “the ultimate betrayal” by leaving her daughter alone and without food.

“Just as you did not allow Jailyn to leave confinement, you too must remain in a cell deprived of your freedom for the rest of your life,” Sheehan stated. “The only difference will be that at least in her prison they will give her the food and liquids that you denied her.”

Candelario, who has dealt with depression and mental issues, said he prays every day for forgiveness.

“I am in so much pain over the death of my baby, Jailyn,” she said. “Everything that happened hurts me so much. I’m not trying to justify my actions, but no one knows what I was suffering and what I was going through. “God and my daughter have forgiven me.”

Source: With information from AP