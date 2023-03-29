Lify Air unveils an application to know the amount of pollen in the air

The French startup Lify Air is launching Live Pollen, a mobile application that allows allergy sufferers to obtain in real time the quantity of pollen retained in the air and to prepare accordingly.

As every year, spring arrives, and with it, its traditional procession of allergies of all kinds. It is in this context that the Orleans startup Lify Air, launched Live Pollen, a mobile app (iOS, Android) capable of detecting the amount of pollen in the air.

“This is a pollen allergy prevention solution,” summarizes Jérôme Richard, co-founder and CEO of Lify Air, guest of Tech&Co on Wednesday March 29. “LivePollen allows allergy sufferers to treat themselves earlier, anticipate their treatment and avoid coming into contact with pollen.”

Sensors funded by municipalities

For this, the startup uses innovative sensors placed in strategic locations that locally measure the amount of pollen in the air in real time. The data collected is then analyzed by an artificial intelligence to determine the type of pollen present in the air. The data is then sent to the Live Pollen app.

152 sensors of this type are currently deployed in France. “The idea is to cover the entire national territory so that Live Pollen users can access this pollen information wherever they are. We are expanding this network with the cities. who finance these sensors, because they have become aware of this public health problem and want to offer their inhabitants access to this information which will change the situation on a daily basis”, maintains Jérôme Richard.