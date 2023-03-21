Liga MX Femenil: The controversial penalty of Tigres Femenil and the “player of the match” of Chivas

The Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX Femenil continues its march and not to vary, the controversy was present on Day 10. Peeero also drew attention to the fact that there were 4 draws and even so, no match ended goalless, a key element in the attractiveness of this League.

Despite recent defeats, Tigres Femenil is recovering ground after beating América. Pachuca did the same against Mazatlán and Xolos came back heartily against a fierce Necaxa who, until recently, did not know what it was like to win in this tournament.

Now, we have to wait for Matchday 11 because it comes with the Clásico Nacional and the Clásico Regio to add more flavor to the Clausura 2023.

Monterrey and Chivas lead the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX Femenil / Sopitas.com

The “Player of the Match” in the Liga MX Femenil

If we are watching the Liga MX Femenil, we would expect the choice of the most important player of each match to involve… soccer players. Well now, the same Women’s MX League surprised with an election that caused quite a stir and not exactly for the better.

It turns out and highlights that After the two-goal draw between Chivas and Rayadas, the player of the match was the coach of El Rebaño. Yes, Juan Pablo Alfaro. The question is, how do you pick a man of the match in a Women’s League? And even worse, what is a technical director like?

On the field, Gaby Valenzuela and Caro Jaramillo stood out to recover from the 0-2 loss. With Las Rayadas we could talk about Carlee Giammona and a great goal in the first half. However, the Liga MX Femenil chose a coach and it is something that the fans still do not fully understand.

Tigres Femenil beat América with controversy included

To continue with the controversy in the Women’s MX League, we can always talk about arbitration. The incorporation of rookies in important games and the constant mistakes of those already “proven” usually give us something to talk about, something that we verified in Tigres vs América.

Another of the matches that seemed attractive on this date ended with a victory for the Amazons at the last minute. The controversy came when Jaime Montes added 7 minutes, signaled a penalty at 98 and Mia Fishel scored it at 99.

Yes indeed, Andrea Pereira’s foul existed and it was a correctly scored penalty. However, the fans of América claimed that these types of decisions are common in the Women’s MX League and not just against her team.

The Bravas de Juárez came back to meet again with victory

After the spectacular start of the Bravas in the Clausura 2023, they fell into a difficult pothole in which they recorded 2 losses And a tie. For this reason, beating Atlético de San Luis was very important to rebuild the path.

The match started with two early goals from Juárez, but Joana Robles and Daniela Carrandi matched the cards. In the last minutes of the game, Blanca Solís made a difference coming on as a substitute and Juárez remains the sensation in the Liga MX Femenil.

All the results of Matchday 10 in the Liga MX Femenil

Local Result Visitor Atlas 1-1 Pumas Juarez 3-2 A. of San Luis Blue Cross 2-2 León Puebla 1-1 Queretaro Chivas 2-2 striped Necaxa 2-3 Tijuana Santos 0-2 Toluca tigers 1-0 America Pachuca 2-0 Mazatlan

The emotion of the Bravas when coming back against Atlético de San Luis / Agencia Mexsport

