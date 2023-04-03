Lightest color in the world also has a cooling effect

Only 1.4 kilograms of the new paint are needed to coat an entire Boeing 747.

Researchers of University of Central Florida have developed the lightest paint color in the world. It reflects infrared radiation and thus absorbs less heat. This means it can keep surfaces cool. Additionally the paint can be produced in any color and is said to last for centuries.

The color is inspired by butterfly wings. It does not consist of pigments as usual, but is created structurally by arranging nanoparticles. The team refers to her as “plasmonic color“.

Reduce greenhouse gases from flights

Calculations have shown that only 1.4 Kilograms this color is needed to make a whole Boeing 747 to coat. This normally requires more than 450 kilograms of commercial paint. It is said that this saving could also reduce greenhouse gases during flights. Because less weight means less consumption.

According to the researchers, surfaces under the new paint also remain intact 13 to 16 degrees Celsius cooler than under commercial paints. This means that the air conditioning in a car could be used less often, for example, or that active, energy-guzzling cooling was needed less often in houses.