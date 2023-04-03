Lightest color in the world also has a cooling effect

© University of Central Florida
Researchers of University of Central Florida have developed the lightest paint color in the world. It reflects infrared radiation and thus absorbs less heat. This means it can keep surfaces cool. Additionally the paint can be produced in any color and is said to last for centuries.
The color is inspired by butterfly wings. It does not consist of pigments as usual, but is created structurally by arranging nanoparticles. The team refers to her as “plasmonic color“.
Reduce greenhouse gases from flights
Calculations have shown that only 1.4 Kilograms this color is needed to make a whole Boeing 747 to coat. This normally requires more than 450 kilograms of commercial paint. It is said that this saving could also reduce greenhouse gases during flights. Because less weight means less consumption.
According to the researchers, surfaces under the new paint also remain intact 13 to 16 degrees Celsius cooler than under commercial paints. This means that the air conditioning in a car could be used less often, for example, or that active, energy-guzzling cooling was needed less often in houses.
“More than 10 percent of all electricity used in the United States is used to power air conditioning,” the lead researcher said Debashis Chanda. The new color promises significant energy savings and thus also the reduction of CO2 emissionsdepending on the form of energy used.
Combined with commercial binder
Plasmonic paints use nanoparticles of second colorless materials. Specifically, it is aluminum and aluminum oxide. These nanoparticles are arranged on an oxide-coated aluminum mirror. In this way, it is possible to control how much light is scattered, reflected and absorbed. A similar process takes place in butterfly wings.
With a layer of only 150 Nanometern the paint reaches its full coloring. This makes it the lightest color of all time. It was produced using a so-called electron beam evaporator and a commercial binder.
Theoretically, the plasmonic color lasts for several hundred years. So far, however, it has only been produced in the laboratory. It will be a while before it goes into mass production.
The study was published in Science Advances.