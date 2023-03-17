Lighting and pothole works in north Santa Fe progress

The paving and lighting of a fundamental road corridor that connects Peñaloza with Blas Parera is advancing at a good pace. The mayor Emilio Jatón, accompanied by the general secretary of the municipality, Mariano Granato, supervised how these works that are carried out to optimize circulation are progressing along the east-west corridor.

At the moment, work is being done on the southern hand of the 12th Infantry Regiment and Estrada. Regarding the lighting works, 202 columns will be placed to install new luminaires with LED technology. This work is already 80% complete.

After talking with the neighbors, Granato highlighted the importance of improving east-west connectivity: “We are in the heart of Las Flores, on Calle 12 de Infantería, it is an artery that joins two busy avenues, so, This work is very important for circulation in general and in particular for the neighbors who live in the neighborhood,” said the official and added “the Bacheo Plan that we do for the third consecutive year is a clear indication of the mayor Jatón de saldar this debt that the State has with the streets of the city, after many years of abandonment”.

Meanwhile, the secretary reviewed that, in parallel to the patching works, work is being carried out to improve the lighting of the corridor. “There are more than 200 LED lighting columns that improve trafficability. So, we are really very happy to keep our word and be able to fulfill it ”.

Regarding the modality of the tasks that are carried out in the asphalt folder, Granato reviewed that “the neighbors recognize what it is about. The works are done well, in depth; they are not a patch and they will last a long time”. It should be noted that the patching plan advances simultaneously in many neighborhoods of the city, which, according to the municipal official “allows many corners of the city to be improved.”

integral works

The director of municipal Urban Management, Matías Pons Estel, affirmed that “the infrastructure plan in the neighborhoods is already a State policy”. In this sense, he reviewed that, in terms of lighting, work is being done in the northern fringe comprised of the San Martín, Las Flores I and II, San José, Transporte, Belgrano, Guadalupe Oeste and Villa María Selva neighborhoods: “We have finalized a whole new system in places where lighting was outdated. There was a light in each corner and another pendant in the middle of the block. Today we go to four columns per block with 19,000-lumen fixtures, which significantly changes the way public roads are illuminated.”

Regarding the patching, he stressed that work is being done on eight simultaneous works fronts, “some with concrete and others with asphalt, to cover the critical points that the city still has.” In this sense, he announced that “next week we will start with concrete patching in such an important neighborhood of the city as El Pozo.”