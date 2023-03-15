Like my son (TF1): after Balthazar, Tomer Sisley moving in the role of a robber with a big heart

This Monday, March 20, TF1 will offer as a bonus Like my son, a unit with the essential Tomer Sisley. The latter embodies in this TV movie based on a true story a thug with a big heart…
This is what will satisfy the fans of Tomer Sisley ! While the actor said a few weeks ago his farewell to the Balthazar series in a finale that marked the aficionados of the series (what Balthazar is he dead ? The actor’s answer), he is about to make his big comeback on the small screen, in a particularly touching fiction and, above all, inspired by a true story, that of the robber Jean-Marie Drouet and the little Ludovic Guittet , which the two recounted in a book, The child of the horsepublished in 2018 by Michel Lafon editions.
Like my son (TF1): Tomer Sisley in the shoes of a robber with a big heart
Title Like my son, the drama was a resounding success at the last Luchon TV Festival, winning the Audience Award for a single. The story is that of Victor, a small-time robber. The latter finds himself with Charlie, 6 years old, abandoned by his mother, on his arms, having no other choice but to take care of him. After a burglary that goes wrong, the man and the child hit the road, and find themselves on the run. Quickly, a relationship of father and son will be born between the two…
Tomer Sisley finds the team of Balthazar
Tomer Sisley plays the leading role, that of Victor, the famous “thug on the run” who, under his airs of bosses, will be touched by this little guy… At his side, the young Jordan Delassus – seen recently in And you, when is it? on France 3 alongside Blandine Bellavoir – plays Charlie, the little boy who is going on the run with him. Also in the cast, Constance Dollé and Phénix Brossard. A TV movie inspired by the autobiographical novel The child of the horse signed Jean-Marie Drouet and Ludovic on the set of which Tomer Sisley found behind the camera Franck Brett, already director for several episodes of the series Balthazar. Viewers will discover this run like no other on Monday March 20, as a bonus, on TF1.