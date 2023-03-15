Like Porsche, BMW defends synthetic fuels for after 2035

This Wednesday, Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of directors of BMW, also defended synthetic fuels. The German automotive industry sees this as a solution to keep certain heat engines.

After that of Volkswagen and Porsche, the boss of the Bavarian manufacturer BMW said on Wednesday that he was in favor of the development of synthetic fuels to extend existing models, at a time when Germany is blocking the end of new cars with thermal engines in 2035 in the EU.

“The only way to make a substantial contribution ‘to lower CO2 emissions from combustion engines’ is to use synthetic fuels and I agree with colleagues who strongly support this,” said Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of directors of BMW, during a press conference this Wednesday on the results of the group.

On existing models

For Oliver Zipse, “the main effect of e-fuels concerns existing models”, adding that the engines in the BMW range “are prepared for this”.

If only one type of new motorization authorized, in this case electric, were to remain within 12 years, then the automotive sector would be “dependent on the charging infrastructure, which is currently experiencing much slower growth than the rise of electric vehicles around the world, because it involves huge investments,” noted Oliver Zipse.

And to see the danger of “a new dependence, especially with regard to the raw materials” necessary in particular for the manufacture of batteries. “The lesson to be learned is that diversity equals resilience,” he concluded.

A position which joins that put forward by Oliver Blume, the chairman of the management board of Volkswagen, at the beginning of the week. Two days ago, Oliver Blume argued in favor of e-fuels which can “play a useful complementary role for the large number of existing cars and niche segments”, which should especially benefit the subsidiary of luxury cars Porsche .

A decision from Europe expected

Blocking last week a vote of the 27 member states of the EU, supposed to be a formality, to ratify the ban on the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines in 2035, Germany demanded a new European proposal paving the way for vehicles running on synthetic fuels, including after 2035.

Synthetic fuel technology, currently under development, consists of producing fuel from CO2 produced in particular by industrial activities using low-carbon electricity. Environmental NGOs believe that this technology is expensive and voracious in electricity in the production phase but also polluting, because it does not eliminate nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.