Like The Last of Us: the first case of a human infected by a tree-killing fungus is recorded

The silvery fruit tree is the common name given to the tree-killing fungus Chondrosterium purple. It is a matter of care for botanists, since any plant that obtains it runs the serious risk of dying and infecting other nearby specimens.

For centuries it has been a matter of concern for the community dedicated to this work, but now an unexpected twist has emerged, with the record of the first documented case of a human being with this fungus.

