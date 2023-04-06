Like when your ex gives you speakers full of explosives

Her ex gave her some loudspeakers filled with explosives at her wedding party and then caused the death of her husband. Yes, the toxicity of a subject reached that degree, who, full of jealousy, wanted to end her life and her new partner in India.

As we told you above, it was in India where a woman’s ex gave her some speakers full of explosives with whom he wanted to kill her and her new partner.

Yes, according to information from the local media NDTVit was this past Monday April 3 that A man and his brother died after a home theater exploded as soon as it was plugged into an electrical outlet.

Illustrative photo: Pexels // Ex gives away horns filled with explosives in India.

In fact, in addition to the death of these two men, the explosion it caused was so large that it injured four other people.

Well it turns out that it was a wedding gift that the bride of one of the deceased subjects had received and that when reviewing it, the authorities found the explosives.

How did you know it was a gift from the ex?

It was not very difficult to find that the cause of the explosion had been the horns, so the authorities of the Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh, in India, They began to investigate and realized that the gift had been from the woman’s ex.

How did they know? Easy! They reviewed the list of gifts the couple had received at their wedding and discovered that the only home theater they had given was from none other than the girlfriend’s ex.

Anyway… the explosion caused the collapse of the walls and ceiling of the room where the speakers were located; which, according to the authorities, as soon as they were lit by the boyfriend Hemendra Merawi, 22 years old, they exploded and caused his death.

It should be noted, and to finish, that his brother died while receiving medical attention. While the culprit was managed to stop and confessed that he was angry with his ex-girlfriend for getting married, so he gave her the home theater with explosives.

