Lille: David, the contribution of Fonseca

Current co-top scorer in Ligue 1, striker Jonathan David (23 years old, 27 games and 19 goals in L1 this season) is enjoying Lille under the orders of Paulo Fonseca. In an interview with Winamax, the Canadian international highlighted the progress that the Portuguese technician has enabled him to make since his appointment last summer.

“He taught me quickly to come between the lines and help the midfielders to combine, but also to find the depth, praised the striker. In fact, I have to have this click of when I have to go forward and when I have to come back in the middle, always have contact with my circles. I have to be versatile and know how to be good in relation to the opponent. Off the pitch, he doesn’t want to get in the way and we can laugh with him, he does well the difference.”

Despite his good understanding with his coach, not sure that the Mastiff, under contract until June 2025 and targeted in particular by RB Leipzig, resists the temptation to join a more upscale club next summer.