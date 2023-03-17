Lille town hall computer attack: personal data was stolen from the servers

Because of this attack, all credit card terminals in the city remain inoperative.

The town hall of Lille announces that personal data has been hacked into the city’s servers during the computer hacking of which it suffered on March 1 and which is still in progress, reports Friday March 17 France Blue North.

Technical experts commissioned by the city, but also by specialized services of the judicial police carried out new investigations. They confirm that “data were taken from certain servers of the city of Lille, some of which appear to be of a personal nature.” The associated towns of Lomme and Hellemmes are also concerned.

Faced with the situation, the city reminds residents of some advice: do not respond to suspicious emails, do not click on associated links, do not open attachments or even change the password for their personal email. In the event of a suspicious message, the city recommends reporting it to the site. “cybermalveillance.gouv.fr”.

This computer attack, targeting the city, still has concrete consequences: online ticketing for many city services remains inactive. All credit card terminals in the city also remain inoperative.

On Wednesday, four city agents received a ransom demand via their personal email. For the moment, this attack has not been claimed.