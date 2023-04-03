Lindner causes trouble when it comes to basic child security: “For foreigners to be ashamed”

Lindner’s rejection of a financial injection for basic child security leads to trouble in the coalition.Image: IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

After the coalition crash is before the coalition crash. A few days ago, the leaders of the governing parties locked themselves in the chancellery to put aside the current sticking points and squabbling. The result was a 16-page paper for which the traffic light was overwhelmed with criticism from all sides.

But at least the coalition partners have found compromises. The unity, however, did not last long. The Greens in particular were dissatisfied with the slimmed-down climate targets. But now Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has gone one step further – and has once again brought the spirits of the Greens to a boil.

Lindner wants to get poor parents into work

The reason: Lindner does not want to free up any money for basic child security in his budget – and has thus rejected the plans of the Minister for Family Affairs. In an interview with the “picture on sunday” Lindner named basic child security as one of the budgetary projects that are “desirable, but currently not feasible”.

From 2025, basic child security is to bundle state benefits for families and children. It is still controversial in the coalition what should be included. Family Minister Paus wants an increase because, in her opinion, the previous aid does not adequately combat child poverty. It has therefore announced a need of twelve billion euros.

In an interview with the newspaper, Lindner said:

“A lot has already happened for families with children! Child benefit has been increased to EUR 250, the highest level since 1996. In total, we are providing families and children with EUR seven billion more per year done financially.”

Since child poverty is also primarily related to parental unemployment, it is more important to reintegrate them into the labor market. According to the current legal situation, the child benefit to which all families are entitled is paid as a Child’s income taken into account – i.e. deducted from the citizen’s income. A higher child benefit does not reach poverty-affected families in the benefit receipt.

13.8 million people in Germany are poor – and every fifth child grows up in poverty.Image: dpa / Markus Scholz

Especially for those affected by poverty, the basic child security could be a relief – at least if this rule were to fall with it. According to Study According to the Bertelsmann Foundation, more than every fifth child in Germany is at risk of poverty.

Göring-Eckardt makes a clear announcement to Lindner

For the Green politician Katrin Göring-Eckardt, the argument that there is currently no money to implement the project properly is obviously too vague. In a tweet, she vents her anger and lists what money from the tax office is for – and how Lindner would otherwise like to comfort the families. She writes: “It’s called KinderGrundsicherung for reasons.” And adds:

“Not children’s administrative security, not children’s luxury security, not children’s have something already got security, not children’s digitization security, not children’s first-time fuel security, not children’s later security.”

The environmental activist Luisa Neubauer (Greens) finds clear words for the “no” of the finance minister. With reference to the paper from the coalition committee, she writes with the clear handwriting of the FDP:

“Anyway, a consistent week for Lindner – after giving everything in the coalition committee to shred the ecological perspectives of young people, you no longer have to pretend that children are a political priority.”

More parity makes SPD responsible

The head of the Parity Welfare Association, Ulrich Schneider, also sums up his displeasure in a tweet: It is “shameful” when the finance minister in Germany declares that there is no money to eliminate child poverty – and the SPD chancellor remains silent.

Meanwhile, leading SPD politicians are giving the all-clear: “The basic child security is coming,” writes Katja Mast on Twitter. She is the first parliamentary manager of the SPD parliamentary group. SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert also said in the RTL/ntv program “Frühstart”: “The basic child security should come and will come. It is a central socio-political project of the coalition.”

The coalition agrees that something needs to be done in terms of child safety – but there is clearly a crisis in implementation. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Finance said on Monday that negotiations on basic child security should now be awaited. “It’s also about communicating what is meant by that.”

(With material from the dpa)