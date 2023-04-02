Lindner warns against excessive expectations: heating subsidies could be based on the condition of the old appliance

In the opinion of Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner, government funding for climate-friendly heating systems could be based on the condition of the device to be replaced.

“Graduation could be based on how old and dirty the heating is that is to be renewed,” said the FDP chairman of the “Bild am Sonntag”. “People who don’t have much money tend to have heaters that are older. In this respect, there is a social component associated with it.”

At the same time, Lindner warned against exaggerated expectations. State funding options are limited. “We are currently working on a funding program that will be significant. However, one must never forget that in the end it is always the taxpayers who pay for it.”

The traffic light coalition has reached a compromise on the controversial building energy law by banning the installation of new gas and oil heating systems. According to information from the Federal Economics Ministry and the Federal Building Ministry on Friday, there is a completed draft law that has been supported by all three parties. He should promptly go to the state and association hearing and then to the cabinet.

more on the subject Ban on new oil and gas heaters softened Who benefits from the traffic light compromise – and who does not Is it better to govern badly than not govern at all? The Greens draw these lessons from the traffic light anger Heat pumps in the old building How you use eco-technology – and where it fails

According to this, the core principle remains that from January 1, 2024, every newly installed heating system must be operated with 65 percent renewable energies.

However, there should be exceptions, transition periods and comprehensive funding. According to the information, the originally planned replacement obligation for functioning oil and gas heating systems will be waived. (dpa)

To home page