Lindsay Lohan earned half a million dollars for half a day’s work on Mean Girls

Lindsay Lohan has returned to that little world in which she grew up, to which it brought her fame when she was just a girl, to Hollywood. She has done it a little more than a year later, and with a small role in a more than anticipated remake, that of Bad Girlswhere it has reappeared after participating in Christmas suddenly, at Christmas 2022.

A celebrity as controversial as she is beloved, and who can boast of having one of the highest caches in the film industry, and boy have they noticed it from the Paramount studios, who have had to dig deep into their pockets to have her back in the fold. the big screen.

She has only participated in a cameo, but as sources close to the performer have pointed out to the American media, Lohan worked for half a day on the shoot, and for this, she ended up earning half a million dollars (more than 450,000 euros, at the exchange rate).

A money that has been taken for making a simple cameo after having been one of the protagonists of the film that hit theaters in 2004 and with the same title. For their part, neither the studios nor those closest to Lindsay Lohan have wanted to comment on the matter.

This is a cameo with which Paramount studios once again demonstrate their commitment to nostalgia, as they did in 2017 with Baywatchin which I appeared for a few seconds Pamela Andersonor more recently in Top Gun: Maverickin which I appeared Val Kilmer to record one of the most emotional scenes in the film, managing to say a few words despite his throat cancer.

