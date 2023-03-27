Linetty, garnet derby with Berisha. Oggi in campo also i serbi – Toro.it

Granata in Nazionale / Tanti i calciatori del Torino impegnato quest’oggi: Aina e Gineitis i primi due a ascendere in campo

Ola Aina and Gvidias Gineitis saranno i primi duo calciatori del Torino ascendere in the field quest’oggi with his own nationali: the terzino will be impregnated with his Nigeria against Guinea, in the qualificazioni at the Coppa d’Africa, the midfielder affronterà twice in amichevole to Greece with his own Lithuania. Entrambe the party started alle ore 18.

Samuele Ricci in the field with the Under 21

On the 20th, the start of the Italian-Ukrainian Under 21 tournament is scheduled to take place with the Italian Under 21 matchup with Samuele Ricci, a pillar of Torino’s midfield at the time of the national Under 21 tournament. Karol Linetty will face the Albania of Etrit Berisha in what is a true and proper derby against Torino calciatori: the game is valid for the all-European qualification. Always for the European qualification, this Serbia will be on stage in the Montenegrin countryside. Three imprinted garnets in this part: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nemanja Radonjic and Ivan Ilic.