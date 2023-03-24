Lionel Messi: “God is the one who chooses the moments for things to happen”

The captain of the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi. He stated today that “God is the one who chooses the moments for things to happen and this World Cup came after a lot of suffering”, by making a brief tour of everything he went through with the albiceleste shirt until the conquest in Qatar.

“The whole tour is always there, because I suffered a lot, since I remember coming to Argentina and suffering a lot because things didn’t work out and we lost finals. But this reward is very great,” the Rosario native told TyC Sports.

“This is what we all had to go through. But God is the one who chooses the moments, and you can see that it had to happen this way. So now you have to enjoy yourself and keep looking forward,” he remarked.

Messi pointed out that after the world title they knew that “this was going to go down in history”.

“For example, the other day I left the restaurant I went to eat with a smile, because the affection of the people makes me very happy,” he said.

“I always want to come to my country, but now that we are world champions it is different and difficult to explain. For this reason, because of how important and beautiful it is, it is always nice to play and have the World Cup close by,” he confided. .

“But this is also going very fast and sometimes there is no time to think that we are world champions, because one is always looking at what is going to happen and not what has already happened,” concluded the Argentine captain, who today scored against Panama the goal 800 of his career and 99 with the shirt of the Argentine team. .