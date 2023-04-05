Lionel Messi was applauded by the entire Camp Nou during the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid for the Copa del Rey

In the midst of rumors about the possible return of the Argentine star Lionel Messi to Barcelona, ​​the fans of the Catalan team chanted the name of the “Flea” at the Camp Nou stadium during the match against Real Madrid, corresponding to the second leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

The supporters applauded the captain of the Argentine National Team 10 minutes into the first half of the match, which ended 4-0 in favor of “Merengue”, a result that left the Blaugrana team out of the tournament.

It should be remembered that Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends on June 30 and everything seems to indicate that the man from Rosario will not renew his relationship due to sporting issues and the mistreatment of the French team by the fans.

Given the possible departure of the Argentine from the Parisian team, Barcelona contacted the environment of the winner of The Best award for the best player of the season to try to add him back to their squad.

However, the Spanish cast should, in the first instance, lower their salary mass to be able to count on the services of Messi. In fact, the club had problems a few days ago regarding this aspect when they announced the contract renewals of two of their young talents: the Uruguayan Ronald Araújo and the Spanish Gavi.

When communicating the extensions of the ties of both footballers, La Liga did not accept any of these agreements until it reduces its expenses. With this scenario, Barcelona is prevented from signing new players, unless they sell players.