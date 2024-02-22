Lionel Messi’s Argentina announces a pair of friendlies in the United States

BUENOS AIRES.- After the frustrated tour of China, Argentina confirmed that it will play friendlies against El Salvador and Nigeria at the end of March in the United States, in preparation to defend the title in this year’s Copa América.

The albiceleste will face the Central American team on Friday, March 22 at the Lincoln Field stadium in Philadelphia. While they will clash against the recent runner-up of the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday, March 26 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) reported on Thursday in a statement.

The duels will serve as a test for Lionel Scaloni’s team, technical director of the team, before playing the Copa América in the United States between June 20 and July 14. There they will defend the continental title won in 2021, when they defeated Brazil in the grand final.

Lionel Scaloni (3).jpg Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni during the match against Brazil in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Tuesday, November 21, 2026, in Rio de Janeiro. AP Photo/Bruna Prado

The world champion in Qatar 2022 had planned a tour of China on the FIFA date in March, which was canceled by the Chinese sports authorities amid the discomfort caused by the star’s absence. Lionel Messi in a recent friendly match played by his club, Inter Miami, in Hong Kong.

Controversy with Lionel Messi:

Messi said he was suffering from a groin ailment, but his excuse was received with skepticism in Hong Kong, when a few days later he played 30 minutes in Tokyo against Vissel Kobe.

In Asia, the albicelestes had matches scheduled against Nigeria in Hangzhou and against the Ivory Coast in Beijing.

Argentina is in Group A of the Copa América along with Peru, Chile and the winner of the CONCACAF playoff between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago.

Messi’s team will once again emerge as the great favorite to win the title, in what could be the last major tournament that the “Flea” plays in the national team uniform.

Source: With information from AP