Lionel Messi’s emotional post after the party for the Argentine team and the photo album he chose from his most dreamed-of night

Lionel Messi’s post

What happened during the last hours in the Most Monumental Stadium exceeded my expectations Lionel Messi. The first of the two parties that the Argentine national team in the country after winning the World Cup moved the team captain. Although he gave a statement to the entire pitch minutes after the win over Panama, Leo used his social networks to express himself again and thank him for his love.

It may interest you: “The Messi Cup”: the story behind the replica that a family brought to Qatar and became an icon of the World Cup

“Many times I imagined what it could be like to return to my country as a world champion but now I have no words to explain what I feelhow grateful I am to all the people for the love…”, he wrote in a publication on his official profile of instagram hours after the most anticipated day. “These are very very special days and I can only tell you that I am immensely happy to see all the Argentine people enjoying and celebrating which was another success of all. THANK YOU!!!”, he signed in the post that had nine photos.

The album of postcards chosen by the man from Rosario opened with one of him in front of all his teammates lifting the World Cup accompanied by his wife and three children. He also included one speaking to the stadium while he caressed the trophy, another touring the pitch with his family, one haranguing the people and another with Thiago and Mateo, his two oldest descendants. He completed the publication with different sequences of the game, including one of his goal celebration that meant the 800th cry of his career.

It may interest you: Enzo Fernández talked about the World Cup: the unusual problem he had when he was called up and Messi’s phrase after his goal against Mexico

Messi’s publication, which in less than an hour exceeded 4 million likes, had comments from Papuan gomez (signed with three heart emojis), angel di maria (celebrated with applause and hearts), Lisandro Martinez (clapping emojis), Marcos Acuna, Marc Bartra, Patrick Kluivert and other prominent personalities who did not want to miss the chance to express their appreciation to the best soccer player on the planet. “You deserve everything captain”he wrote Rodrigo DePaul.

During the speech on the lawn of the Monumental, Leo reminded his colleagues from other litters in the Argentine team and warned the fans: “Let’s keep doing this, let’s enjoy this, and we don’t know how long it will take for it to happen again. Hopefully not so many years have passed, it is very difficult, it depends on many things, sometimes details cannot be achieved. Let’s enjoy the third star.”

It may interest you: The Government declared the matches of the National Team as “relevant events of interest” and the friendlies can be seen on Public TV

THE PHOTO ALBUM THAT MESSI CHOSE

Keep reading:

The photo of Marcelo Gallardo with Lionel Messi that drove River Plate fans crazy and the wink of Nicolás Otamendi

Paulo Dybala’s most emotional interview: the night he cried after the World Cup and the circle that closed in the final

What De Paul said about the absence of Papu Gómez and the posting of the Sevilla footballer during the party