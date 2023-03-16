Lionel Scaloni was chosen as the best coach in South America

Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Argentine national team, prevailed as the best DT in South America in the traditional survey carried out by the Uruguayan newspaper El País.

The man from Santa Fe received 107 votes and took a wide advantage over the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, DT of Palmeiras, from Brazil, who obtained 35.

The winner of FIFA’s “The Best” award as the best coach in the world in 2022 was also distinguished by the 218 journalists who participated in the 37th. edition of the traditional survey “America responds to the country”.

The young Argentine DT Martín Anselmi, brand new champion of the South American Cup Winners’ Cup with Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador, received 20 votes and Marcelo Gallardo had 7.

Gustavo Alfaro had 2, while Gustavo Quinteros and Hugo Ibarra had 1.

For his part, Julián Álvarez, who had won the “King of America” ​​award for best soccer player in the last edition, was in third place and was surpassed by Flamengo players Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Pedro Guilherme, who won with 68 votes.