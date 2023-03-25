“List of shame”: These German companies continue to trade with Putin

Russia is waging a brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. Economic sanctions were imposed. This does not prevent many German companies from continuing to trade with Russia.

It is known as the “List of Shame” and is continually updated. Yale University has taken on the task of locating the companies that continue to trade with Russia. Among them are still German companies such as Storck, Gerry Weber and a Siemens subsidiary.

The university divides the companies into different categories. “Withdrawal”, “Suspension”, “Scaling back”, “Buying time” and “Digging in”. The groups describe the response of international corporations to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The last category is particularly interesting because, according to the university, it shows companies that did not react to the war at all.

27 German companies continue to act happily

For Germany, there are 27 companies, which, in addition to those already mentioned, are said to include industry giants such as B. Braun, Salzgitter and Trumpf. According to an NDR report Unilever, to which Storck belongs, among other things, justifies its presence in Russia by saying that otherwise the Russian state would take over production.

The pharmaceutical giant Bayer and Ritter Sport are also in the “Buying time” category. These are therefore among those companies that are putting future investments in Russia to the test, but are currently continuing to act.

Germany ranks third on Yale University’s list, behind the United States and the United Kingdom. According to Prof. Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a spokesman for the university, the list includes companies that cooperate in any form with Russia. Be it online dating sites, food companies or suppliers of war tools such as steel companies.