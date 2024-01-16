List of winners of the 2023 Emmy Awards

List of winners of the 2023 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES.- Partial list of Award winners Emmyawarded on Monday -January 15- by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Serie de drama: Succession.

Comedy series: The Bear.

Actor, serie de drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession.

Actriz, serie de drama: Sarah Snook, Succession.

Actor, serie de comedia: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

Actress, comedy series: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary.

Limited series or antagonist: Beef.

Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear.

Supporting actress, comedy series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear.

Supporting actor, drama series: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession.

Featured actress, drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus.

Actress, limited series or anthologist: Ali Wong, Beef.

Actor, limited series or anthology: Steven Yeun, Beef.

Supporting actress, limited series or anthology: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Featured actor, limited series or anthologist: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird.

Reality or competition: RuPauls Drag Race.

Programa de humor y variedades: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

Scripted Variety Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Special live variety program: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

FUENTE: AP

Share This:

Tarun Kumar

I'm Tarun Kumar, and I'm passionate about writing engaging content for businesses. I specialize in topics like news, showbiz, technology, travel, food and more.

Leave a Reply