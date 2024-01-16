List of winners of the 2023 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES.- Partial list of Award winners Emmyawarded on Monday -January 15- by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Serie de drama: Succession.
Comedy series: The Bear.
Actor, serie de drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession.
Actriz, serie de drama: Sarah Snook, Succession.
Actor, serie de comedia: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.
Actress, comedy series: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary.
Limited series or antagonist: Beef.
Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear.
Supporting actress, comedy series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear.
Supporting actor, drama series: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession.
Featured actress, drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus.
Actress, limited series or anthologist: Ali Wong, Beef.
Actor, limited series or anthology: Steven Yeun, Beef.
Supporting actress, limited series or anthology: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Featured actor, limited series or anthologist: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird.
Reality or competition: RuPauls Drag Race.
Programa de humor y variedades: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.
Scripted Variety Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.
Special live variety program: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.
FUENTE: AP