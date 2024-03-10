List of winners of the 96th edition of the Oscars

MIAMI.- Oppenheimer, of Christopher Nolanemerged as the great winner of the 96th edition of the scar awards. He took home seven statuettes, including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director and Best Film.
The films Poor Things y Zone of Interest They also surprised on Sunday night, winning four and two prizes respectively.
Emma Stone beat Lily Gladston in the Best Actress category.
For its part, Barbie, established as the highest-grossing film of 2023, only won the statuette for Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? by Billie Eillish.
Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson shook the stage with the presentation of I’m Just Ken, which had Slash as a special guest.
The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and was once again hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Below, DIARIO LAS AMRICAS presents the complete list of the winners of the Awards scar.
best movie
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Past Lives
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
Best lead actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Leading Actress
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
DaVine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
Best international film
The Teachers LoungeGermany
I CaptainItalia
Perfect Days,japan
The Snow SocietySpain
The Zone of InterestUnited Kingdom – WINNER
Best documentary short
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop – WINNER
Ni Nai & Wi P
Best documentary
Bobi Wine: The Peoples President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER
best original song
The Fire Inside de Flamin Hot
Im Just Can the Barbie
It Never Went Away de American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? de Barbie – WINNER
best animated film
The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction – WINNER
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
best director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best production design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
best photographer
Count
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Best costume design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Better sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Best animated short
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderm
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER
Best short film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best soundtrack
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Better visual effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One – WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
best edition
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Best makeup and hairstylist
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Society of the Snow