List of winners of the 96th edition of the Oscars

MIAMI.- Oppenheimer, of Christopher Nolan emerged as the great winner of the 96th edition of the scar awards . He took home seven statuettes, including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director and Best Film.

The films Poor Things y Zone of Interest They also surprised on Sunday night, winning four and two prizes respectively.

Emma Stone beat Lily Gladston in the Best Actress category.

For its part, Barbie, established as the highest-grossing film of 2023, only won the statuette for Best Original Song for What Was I Made For? by Billie Eillish.

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson shook the stage with the presentation of I’m Just Ken, which had Slash as a special guest.

The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and was once again hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Below, DIARIO LAS AMRICAS presents the complete list of the winners of the Awards scar.

best movie

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

Best lead actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Leading Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

DaVine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Best international film

The Teachers LoungeGermany

I CaptainItalia

Perfect Days,japan

The Snow SocietySpain

The Zone of InterestUnited Kingdom – WINNER

Best documentary short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop – WINNER

Ni Nai & Wi P

Best documentary

Bobi Wine: The Peoples President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER

best original song

The Fire Inside de Flamin Hot

Im Just Can the Barbie

It Never Went Away de American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? de Barbie – WINNER

best animated film

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction – WINNER

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

best director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

best photographer

Count

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Best costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Better sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best animated short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderm

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER

Best short film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best soundtrack

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Better visual effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One – WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

best edition

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Best makeup and hairstylist

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Society of the Snow