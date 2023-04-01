List: Three things that can affect the war

We’ve seen it before, celebrities shaking hands with the Ukrainian president. Most recently, the actor and Unicef ​​ambassador Orlando Bloom who met Zelenskyj.

– For Ukraine, it can be a way to reach out to the fans of these celebrities. A group that might not otherwise follow the progress of the war day by day, says SVT’s foreign reporter Carl Fridh Kleberg.

World leader in line

World leaders have also been queuing up to meet Zelenskyy, but they are not accepted without demands.

– Ukraine’s closest adviser emphasizes that you don’t show up for meetings with various politicians and world leaders without them having something concrete to offer Ukraine in support, says SVT’s foreign reporter.

