Literature and creative writing workshops announced in Miami

MIAMI .- Lugar Comun is a non-profit organization founded and directed by Venezuelan immigrants with extensive experience in the field of cultural promotion, focused mainly on literature. To its main programs, which are the Annual Poetry Contest and the editorial Alliteration Publishing, adds training activities that seek to contribute to the formation of a community of readers.

The first workshop of Creative writing with Legna Rodrguez Iglesias begins on Wednesday, March 20. There are four sessions at 7:00 pm that will take place in the spaces of the Roberto Mata School of Photography (7117 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33150).

Legna Rodriguez Iglesias (Camagey, 1984), is an author recognized with several significant awards, such as the Peace Prize, 2016; the Casa de Las Americas Award, 2016; and the Julio Cortzar Ibero-American Short Story Prize, 2011. Her books have been translated into English, German, Italian and Portuguese. Her anthology I Don’t Believe in Poetry (Alliteration Publishing, 2022) is an invitation to rethink the essence of the poetic. In her description of her workshop she notes:

For Anne Carson, death is her workshop. In this workshop, writing is the workshop, writing is the program. During four sessions of two hours each, we will write poems or texts of different strophic compositions (libres, tenths, sonnets, haikus, romances, quatrains, songs or prose) based on different contemporary writings that exemplify or deny them.

For his part, the writer and diplomat Silvio Mignano (Fondi, 1965), teach the workshop online Divine Comedy, in alliance with Miami Book Fair. This activity will have 8 sessions and begins on April 4 at 4:00 pm.

The workshop aims to allow an approach to the Divine Comedy, which Borges considered the best book ever written in the history of humanity, not only to those who have experience of literature and especially Italian literature, but also to those who undertake reading Dante Alighieri’s masterpiece for the first time. There will therefore be a complete and at the same time agile illustration of the historical and philosophical context in which the Comedy was born at the beginning of the 14th Century, and a selected reading of some Songs of Hell, Purgatory and Paradise. The readings will be in Italian with immediate translation into Spanish and with a commentary by Silvio Mignano.

For more information about the training workshops, just write to (email protected) or contact them through their social networks @lugarcomunmiami y @alliterationpublishing