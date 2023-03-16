Little Big Adventure gets remastered version for PC and consoles

A little treat from the 90s gets a remaster. Little Big Adventure 1 and 2 are coming to PC and console next year to celebrate their 30th anniversary. This year you can already play the demos of the two revised titles at the Steam Next Fest in the summer.

With the Unreral Engine 5, the little adventures are pumped up with improved animations, better camera tracking and high-resolution display options, while the new controls of Little Big Adventure 1 and 2 give players more control over the action. New music completes the nostalgic experience.

You can check out the two remasters in the demo at the Steam Next Fest from June 19th to 26th.



There is bad news, though, because Little Big Adventure 3 will have to wait a little longer. The new reboot schedule will be announced at a later date. This game was also originally scheduled for a 2024 release.