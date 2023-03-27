LIVE: Boos for Cocca and a minute of applause for Chabelo in Mexico vs. Jamaica from the Azteca Stadium

The new era of the Mexican National Team began with a long-suffering and criticized victory against Suriname and now it is Diego Cocca’s turn to direct his first game as the Tri’s helmsman as a local, at the Azteca Stadium, where Mexico faces Jamaica, in the Concacaf Nations League, so we jumped into the Colossus of Santa Úrsula to see what it was like.

For this party fIt was necessary for each of the fans to register with their Fan ID, the one that already cost the Mexican Football Federation a penny due to misuse of fan data, and that is that the INAI had not endorsed the system in 2021 and 2022, but Now things seem to be going to the right.

The FAN ID was necessary in the Azteca

The lineups of Mexico vs. Jamaica and boo for Cocca

Mexico starts in the goal with Guillermo Ochoa, César Montes, Edson Ávarez, Luis Romo, Orbelín Pineda, Héctor Moreno, Luis Chávez, Jorge Sánchez, Henry Martín, Chucky Lozano and Jesús Gallardo. When the lineup was announced over the stadium’s hometown sound, there were cheers for the likes of Chucky and Edson, but boos for Cocca.

For Jamaica, Leon Bailey from Aston Villa and Bobby Reid from Fulham start, as well as that truncated promise from Manchester United called Ravel Morrison, who now plays in MLS

lineups mexico vs jamaica

Long lines for the FAN ID

Upon entering the stadium, there were personnel who helped to process the Fan ID for those who either forgot or did not know that it was mandatory for this game, this with the intention of trying to eradicate violence and homophobic shouting. These filters created a kind of bottleneck to enter the stadium and as the start of the game approached, the situation got a bit out of control.

And it is that In the surroundings of the stadium they give you a fast pass bracelet for those who arrived at the stadium with the FAN ID ready and expedite the entrance to the stadium. In this way, two different accesses were created, one for those who did not have the Fan ID ready and the other smaller, with a bracelet that identifies those who already have the FAN ID.

When advancing to where they check the tickets, there was a problem with Ticketmaster for several fans and that is that the ticketing company sent QR codes to users with the app, but did not specify the indication to download the ticket from the browser. In this way, thousands of followers missed the start of the game.

By the way, in the stalls that are inside the stadium they already sell The women’s team shirtand it goes pretty cool.

What do you think of the Tri Femenil shirt?

What is played in Mexico vs Jamaica?

What is played in these matches is the leadership of Group A and League A of the Concacaf Nations Leaguewhich gives access to the semifinals of the tournament, in which it is expected that a final between Mexico and the United States can take place.

Mexico is the group leader with 7 points and to advance to the semifinals they need a win or a draw. A defeat leaves him out of the semifinals and with it could come a shower of criticism of Cocca. Either way, Mexico already has a ticket to the Gold Cup locked up. Oh, what a thrill!

The Azteca Stadium, an hour before the start of the match

