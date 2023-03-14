Live Champions League matches: Manchester City and Inter seek the Quarterfinals

Of the eight teams qualified for the Champions League Quarterfinals, we only have four guests left. Benfica, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Milan They already have the ticket sealed to the next instance and it’s time to meet two other guests this day, with the games between Manchester City and Leipzig, as well as the duel between Porto and Inter Milan.

Both series were quite open after the first games, in which we were left wanting to see more, especially of the Manchester City, which plays at home and is favorite to join the group of already qualified teams.

What do they need to advance to the Champions League Quarterfinals?

In case you don’t remember how the first leg games turned out, here we tell you quickly. Manchester City drew 1-1 against Leipzig, Therefore, the series starts from scratch on the Citizens’ field, and the team that wins today’s game will qualify, it’s that simple. If there is a tie after 90 minutes, we will have extra time and chance and penalties.

In the other series, Inter Milan won at San Siro 1-0 with un gol de Lukaku in the last minutes, and now it is his turn to defend that advantage on the field of Porto, who need a win by one goal difference to tie the overall score and take the game to overtime. If they win on a two-goal difference, then they’ll seal their ticket to the Champions League quarter-finals in 90 minutes.

While, Inter Milan can qualify for the next round of the Champions League with a draw by any scoreas well as a win regardless of goal difference, so this series looks set to be a good show, especially in the second half.

Until now We have not seen Champions League matches defined in extra time or penalties Could it be that this is the day?

