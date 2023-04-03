LIVE Sassuolo-Torino: training and prepartita in direct – Toro.it

Sassuolo-Torino, direct of the game of Serie A 2022/2023: official formations, prepartita, results and tabellino

Sassuolo-Torino is the match that leads the 28th day of the Serie A championship 2022/2023, and is also a sort of direct match for the seventh post corner: the two formations are separate from a single point in class (37 for Torino , 36 per il Sassuolo) with i neveroverdi che stanno però traversando an ottimo periodo di forma, come i riscatti delle last settimane dimostrano. First of the support for the nationali, the squadra di Juric won 4-0 at home against Napoli, while Dionisi has won 1-0 against Spezia. Follow Sassuolo-Torino in direct with noi su Toro.it.

Sassuolo-Torino: the pre-match

Pray 18.45 Mancano ancora circa due ore all’inizio della partita ma nei dintorni del Mapei Stadium di Reggio Emilia si vedono già diversi tifosi granata. Il Torino arrives at this point with various assenze per misfortune: in this week if they were fermati Ola Aina and Ivan Ilic, that if they were aggiunti all’elenco degli indisponibili Ronaldo Vieira, David Zima and Yann Karamoh. Ivan Juric has but recovered from Aleksey Miranchuk and Valentino Lazaro. This is decidedly better in Sassuolo, with Dionisi who should not give up without calciatore due to misfortune.

Sassuolo-Torino: probabili formations

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Consigli; Toljan, Erlic, Ruan, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez, Henrique; Berardi, Pinamonti, Lauriente. available. Pegolo, Russo, Marchizza, Muldur, Ferrari, Zortea, Romagna, Harroui, Obiang, Thorstvedt, Bajrami, Ceide, D’Andrea, Alvarez, Defrel. there. Dionisi.

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Gravillon, Schuurs, Buongiorno; Singo, Ricci, Linetty, Rodriguez; Vlasic, Radonjic; Sanabria. Available Gemello, Fiorenza, Djidji, Vojvoda, Adopo, Bayeye, Miranchuk, Gineitis, Seck, Pellegri. all. Juric.

Dove see Sassuolo-Torino on TV and in streaming

The Sassuolo-Torino game in direct tv and streaming will be broadcast by Dazn, the piattaforma that stops and leads the Serie A championship for the 2021-2024 triennium.

Sassuolo-Torino: the official training

Sassuolo-Torino: the direct

Calcio d’inizio della partita alle ore 20.45