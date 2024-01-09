Live television station attacked in Ecuador in wave of violence

MIAMI.- The TC Television channel, in Ecuador , was taken by armed individuals. The Police confirmed the incident and said that “specialized units are deployed at the scene to deal with the emergency.”

This is the most recent violent act since on Tuesday, January 8, in the afternoon, the president Daniel Noboa will decree a state of emergency n.

Since the first president took the measure, Ecuador has suffered: kidnappings of police officers, two drug lords escaped from prison, riots in prisons and attacks with explosives in the streets.

Leaks

The Secretariat for the Care of Persons Deprived of Liberty confirmed this Tuesday in a statement the escape during the early hours of the morning from a prison in Riobamba, in the central Andean part of the country, of Fabricio Colón Pico, regional leader of the criminal gang. The Wolves and pointed out by the fiscal general Diana Salazar of preparing an alleged attack on his life.

Colón Pico had been arrested only on Friday as part of an investigation for alleged kidnapping, according to the police.

On Monday, President Noboa declared a state of emergency throughout the country, including prisons, with a nighttime curfew, almost a day after his government confirmed the disappearance of crime boss organized by Adolfo Macías, alias Fito, from a prison in the city of Guayaquil.

Fito is the leader of one of the main organized crime groups, known as The Choneros, with close ties to Mexico’s Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel, according to authorities. His whereabouts remain uncertain.

The photographs of Pico and Macías appeared on a joint page of the Ecuadorian armed forces and police that offer financial rewards for information leading to the capture of these dangerous criminals. On this occasion the amount for each one is not mentioned, but they are part of a publication from the last few hours.

Unleashed violence

The emergency measure decreed by the government was followed at night and early in the morning by more than 30 acts of violence in the capital and other cities in nine provinces, in addition to prison riots, including the escape of Colón Pico, and the kidnapping of at least four police officers in separate events.

For its part, the police confirmed on the social network another member of that body in the country’s capital.

He also reported the arrest of several citizens suspected of one of the explosions registered in the south of the capital. He said that a firearm and 16 pieces of explosives were found on the subjects.

On social networks and digital media, the bridge explosion and vehicle fire with gas cylinders in a populated neighborhood south of Quito, as well as a motorcycle set on fire in a satellite town of the capital of the Andean country. No injuries were reported in these events.

For its part, the Ministry of Education ordered the suspension of in-person classes and the start of virtual activities in educational facilities that are near state prisons.

The president of the National Court of Justice, Iván Saquicela, in an interview with local radio Democracia stated that around midnight on Monday an explosion occurred near his home in Quito. “It could be a coincidence or not but it should be investigated because it happens in front of my home,” he said. The judge asked that his security be increased.

Several burned cars were also recorded in the cities of Esmeraldas and Riobamba, the city where Colón Pico and an undetermined group of other inmates escaped, of which 12 have already been recaptured, according to the Secretariat for Attention to Private Persons of the Freedom.

Rodrigo Cáceres, governor of the province of Chimborazo, whose capital is Riobamba, 160 kilometers south of Quito, declared to the digital media Diario de Riobamba that Colón Pico had to be relocated on Monday to another prison and that when that provision was going to be carried out, The incidents that ended in the escape occurred.

They ask for militarization

Given the violence unleashed, the mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz, through a statement demanded “all the protection of the State, the government and its security forces to protect the right to life” and requested the militarization of strategic areas of the capital. . The capital’s metro has registered permanent military security inside during the last hours.

Meanwhile, the governor of Azuay, Milton Benítez, at a press conference pointed out that in the Turi prison in Cuenca, -300 kilometers south of Quito – the inmates took over that prison and are holding 49 agents and 12 kitchen employees. of the prison.

The Minister of the Interior, Mónica Palencia, said in a statement that the government is working “to recover a state of peace” and that “at this moment the prisons are the specific center of attention.”

When declaring the state of emergency, President Noboa warned that he will not “negotiate with terrorists” and that he will not rest “until he returns peace to all Ecuadorians.”

Source: With information from AFP / AP