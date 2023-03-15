Live the matches of the Champions League Real Madrid vs Liverpool and Napoli vs Frankfurt

They are looking for the last two guests to the Champions League Quarterfinals League. Manchester City and Inter Milan joined the list that was already made up of Benfica, Milan, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Real Madrid and Napoli have one foot on this list, although first they will have to avoid a surprise from Liverpool and Frankfurt, respectively.

At this point in the Champions League, we only have one Mexican in competition, it is Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, who with Napoli aims to win Serie A and the Champions League Logic indicates that he will be in the Quarterfinals as one of the most uncomfortable teams.

Chucky Lozano arrived at the stadium for the Champions League / Getty Images

Here we will tell you in our style the most relevant of each game At the moment and if you don’t remember how the first legs turned out, here below we give you the summary, score and combinations that each team requires to advance to the Champions League Quarterfinals.

Minute 8: Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool Now Liverpool is saved The Reds now make a mistake in defense and almost apply it to the English team. S wants to advance, Liverpool must stop making mistakes behind Minute 6: Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool Real Madrid is saved! Between Salay and Darwin Núñez they took advantage of a mistake in the rear and almost scored the first. Darwin, however, smashed the ball into Courtois’s legs. start the game Chucky Lozano starts the game on the bench with Napoli, but it is almost certain that we will see him coming on as a substitute Real Madrid 0-0 Liverpool Start the game at the Bernabéu Liverpool proposes the game from the start and we like that

How were the first leg games in the Champions League?

Both Real Madrid and Napoli come into these matches with an advantage on the scoreboard, but also with the advantage of playing the second leg at home. Real Madrid won at Anfield 4-2, Therefore, at the Santiago Bernabéu, they can afford to lose by a goal difference and still qualify for the Quarterfinals.

Here the one forced to score goals is Liverpool. Winning by one goal is of no use to him, since he only ties the overall score with a win by a difference of two goals and with this he would take the series to overtime, so a Real Madrid goal would force the Reds to look for three in this game.

Something similar happens with Napoli and Frankfurt, well the team of ‘Chucky’ Lozano won the first leg 2-0, so you can also afford to lose your game by a goal difference and nothing happens. The German team must think of a victory by difference of two goals to go to overtime.

If you were Frankfurt or Liverpool, would you start with all the meat on the grill or would you first make sure you don’t get another goal?

