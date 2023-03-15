Live-tweet, Twitch ... The rebellious intend to be heard despite the closed session of the joint joint commission

Represented by Mathilde Panot, herself replaced by Hadrien Clouet, the rebellious intend to weigh this Wednesday, while the CMP will not be public.

The rebellious prepare the response. Unhappy that the debates of the Joint Joint Committee (CMP), meeting this Wednesday from 9 a.m., are not made public, the members of Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s party have organized themselves accordingly.

Present in this body responsible for establishing the final version of the pension reform, Mathilde Panot and Hadrien Clouet – the latter’s substitute for the occasion – will lead a live-tweet, from the opening of the debates at 9 a.m. The opportunity to transcribe the exchanges, but also to give their opinion.

Live sur Twitch

They will not be the only ones to go through social networks to be heard. Accustomed to Twitch lives in the hemicycle – even if the practice was recently banned – the rebellious Ugo Bernalicis will be present on the streaming platform to discuss the CMP.

A way for LFI to influence the debates, in the absence of being able to really do so within this body, where 10 of the 14 elected officials present are in favor of the pension reform.

The socialists demanded a public CMP

If it is customary for the CMPs to be held behind closed doors, Boris Vallaud, leader of the Socialist deputies, had sent a letter to the President of the National Assembly on Tuesday so that the debates be, exceptionally, made public.

“This week, our work will be particularly watched by our fellow citizens and by the media. Let us live up to their legitimate expectations in terms of publicity of parliamentary work and the political moment that we are going through”, had justified the deputy of Landes.

Alas, Yaël Braun-Pivet did not accede to his request. The President of the National Assembly lined up behind the “rules of procedure”, and judged that the institution “cannot free itself from these provisions”. While referring to articles of the internal regulations of the Palais Bourbon… which does not explicitly mention the secrecy of deliberations.