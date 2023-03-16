Liverpool FC: Season off for Bajcetic

Stefan Bajcetic will not play for Liverpool again this season. “Unfortunately, I suffered an injury that will mean that I will miss the rest of the season”the 18-year-old announces via Instagram, “It’s very sad for me to put this great season behind me, but I understand it’s part of football and I’ll come back stronger physically and mentally.”

Neither Bajcetic himself nor Liverpool have revealed any details about his injury. The young Spaniard joined the Liverpool youth team in 2021 and made his breakthrough with the professionals this season. He has played eleven times in the Premier League and four times in the Champions League. Bajcetic already missed yesterday’s round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid (0:1) with adductor problems, according to coach Jürgen Klopp.

