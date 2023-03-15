Liverpool: Klopp pays tribute to Real

Swept by Real Madrid (2-5, 0-1), Liverpool did not have the opportunity of the knockout stages of the Champions League. This Wednesday, the coach of the Reds Jrgen Klopp also paid tribute to the Madrilnes, first for their performances in this double confrontation but also for the nice attention of having greeted, at the Santiago Bernabeu, the club of the Mersey with the traditional song “You’ll never walk alone”.

“I didn’t hear it (the Scousers anthem, editor’s note), I was told so later. It’s a very nice gesture from a great club, very pleasant to find again. (.. .) They were very good tonight, they had the best chances. You have to respect your opponent. The one who deserved it the most went through. We have to play better in the knockout phase”, underlined the German in a press conference .

Is Real the big favorite in C1? Klopp is clear. “Yes, because of their experience, but there are very strong teams. Whoever wants to win the Champions League will have to beat Madrid and Manchester City.”