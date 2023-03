The teacher became suspicious of cheating when the student brought in facts that dealt with matters not discussed in the course, Smålandsposten reports.

After the teacher suspected cheating, she ran the text through the chatbot and then got the answer that it was likely that the text was written by artificial intelligence.

Chat-GPT is based on artificial intelligence, AI. Among other things, it can write legal documents and factual texts.

