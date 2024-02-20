LockBit hacker group that carried out hundreds of attacks in the US is dismantled

LONDON- The LockBit cybercriminal group, classified as the group of hackers “most harmful and criminal” in the world, was dismantled during an international intelligence operation, announced the United States government and authorities of several countries.

In November 2022, the United States Department of Justice called LockBit malware the “most active and destructive in the world.”

LockBit targeted critical infrastructure and large industrial groups inside and outside the US, with ransom demands ranging between $5.4 million and $75.4 million.

According to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the group carried out more than 1,700 attacks against victims in the United States and around the world (Australia, Canada and New Zealand, among others).

Hackers: annual losses of billions of dollars

Only the variant known as Business Email Compromise (BEC) or Corporate Email Compromised has generated global losses of more than $30 billion since 2016.

The method consists of hacking email accounts in the middle of large financial transfer operations, tricking the sender into sending funds that end up in a cloned account of cybercriminals.

According to US intelligence services, LockBit received more than $120 million in ransoms.

“This site is now under law enforcement control,” said a message on a LockBit site, stating that the British NCA took control of the site, in close cooperation with the FBI and agencies from several countries.

“After infiltrating the group’s network, the NCA (British crime fighting agency) took control of LockBit’s services, compromising its entire criminal enterprise,” the NCA said in a statement.

According to the NCA report, the group attacked “thousands of victims around the world” and caused losses amounting to billions of dollars.

“We hack hackers,” Graeme Biggar, director general of the NCA, said at a press conference.

In 2023, the group attacked the British postal operator and a Canadian children’s hospital. He also did it in the United States.

Source: With information from AFP.