Loera attacks the municipal president for migrants

Juarez City.- The welfare delegate in Chihuahua, Juan Carlos Loera, confronted the mayor of his own party, Cruz Pérez Cuellar, over the issue of migrants at the border.

“The limits of patience are not in the law,” replied the state delegate for Development Programs in a statement, “in response to the statements by the mayor of Ciudad Juárez about the invasion of migrants at the Paso del Norte International Bridge.”

Loera “highlighted (that) these expressions are typical of a right-wing ruler, not one like the one Juarez expected from the center-left: “they look like those made by Sheriff Joseph Michael Arpaio.”

“From 1992 to 2016, Arpaio blamed Mexican migrants in various ways and promoted xenophobic and racist discourse to promote himself,” he said.

He said that the mayor does it in the same way against Venezuelan migrants, who were deceived last Sunday by messages spread on the networks that promised that they would let families with girls and boys through.

This discourse, he asserted, can cause irreversible damage, such as provoking hatred against migrants that leads them to end up in the hands of organized crime, for example.

The federal delegate pointed out that the migrants are not to blame for their situation because they are people who have suffered a lot; being colonized, leaving their country, suffering human rights violations, discrimination, robberies and constant deceit like the one last Sunday.

Ciudad Juárez, he indicated, has had many problems for many years, such as the drug trafficking operation, which, he said, has been more patient, or the problem of public transportation that generates more problems for citizens and that continues without resolve.

He stated that these statements, which were also seconded by some representatives of the private initiative, can function as a Chinese box with which they want to blame migrants for all the disasters that the city has.

The problem of migration, he stressed, is very complex and requires solutions from all fronts. The Federal Government does the same by regularizing their stay through permits from the National Institute of Migration and with shelters such as the Leona Vicario, which It is the largest in the city, but everyone’s collaboration is required.

He stressed that far from seeing the stay of migrants as a problem, the perspective is changed to see it as an opportunity, especially for the private initiative, which can find a large workforce in them.