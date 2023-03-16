Logitech G trumps rivals as most desirable gaming peripheral brand

After more than four million votes, the results of the 6th Canaltech Award came out, and the public decided that Logitech is the most desired brand of gaming peripherals. One of the great companies in this category with its sub-brand Logitech G, the company has a large catalog of products, often praised, which may have been a decisive factor in its victory.

Logitech G won with 31.38%, far surpassing the fifth edition winner, Razer, which had about 20% of the votes last year.

In addition to Razer, Logitech G also outperformed Alienware, Astro Gaming (also from Logitech), Corsair, Edifier, HyperX, Lian Li, MSI, Redragon, ROG, SteelSeries, Thermaltake, Thrustmaster and Warrior (Multi).

Logitech took advantage of 2022 and launched various products

With an extensive line of products, the company presented a series of new devices, including the Logitech G Aurora Collection line, which seeks to serve a more diverse audience, mainly female. Among them are the G715 and G713, mechanical keyboards that can be used both wired and wireless, already in the ABNT2 standard.

The G715, for example, has RGB lighting, Lightspeed technology for low latency connection and also Bluetooth, with a promise of more than 25 hours of battery life.

The G705 Wireless mouse is also part of the Aurora set, weighing only 85 grams, featuring RGB lighting and a compact size. Finally, the G735 Wireless is a headset that also has RGB and operates through Lightspeed technology, being able to connect to other devices through the Bluetooth connection.

In addition to them, the G502 X line mice are also highlighted, being a “reinvention of the brand’s most iconic mouse”. Depending on the chosen model, it may have a wireless connection and RGB lighting. They use the Hero 25K sensor, allowing configurations of up to 25,600 DPI, also offering customization of the side buttons and scroll wheel that can be configured as free or in stages.

To check out all the winners of the 6th edition of the Canaltech Award, just access the awards website.