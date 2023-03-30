Logitech releases headset for school children

Logitech has now unveiled a brand new headset aimed specifically at school children: the Logitech Zone Learn.

The headset is designed to fit and be comfortable for smaller people and can be worn both on the ear (on ear) or over the ear (over ear). It also promises good sound and a microphone that should provide clear speech.

Logitech Zone Learn should also be able to withstand being dropped on the ground and be easy to wipe off if it gets dirty. The headset is wired and there are replaceable cables for aux, usb-c and usb-a.

Logitech Zone Learn is planned to be released in the summer in the United States, where the price is set at 40 dollars, corresponding to approximately 415 kroner. Exact price and release date for Sweden is currently unknown.

