Loiret: a man shot dead after a chase near Orleans

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed overnight from Friday to Saturday after a car chase near Orleans, Agence France-Presse (AFP) learned from police and judicial sources. confirming information from the Central Republic.

The victim was in a vehicle hit by gunfire from a car that chased him from Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin in the suburbs of Orleans, according to a police source.

An investigation opened for assassination

The young man was in the back of the chased vehicle, which was riddled with bullets, the daily said. He died a few hours later at the Orleans hospital center, where he had been taken by relatives.

An investigation for assassination has been entrusted to the judicial police of Orleans, confirmed to AFP the public prosecutor Emmanuelle Bochenek-Puren.

Several witnesses, including the passengers in the car, were heard by investigators on Saturday. They did not favor any lead to explain this homicide, according to the deputy director of the PJ Emmanuel Mericam.