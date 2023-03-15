Lola Weippert: This trip will change my life

moderator Lola Weippert (26) turns its back on Germany – at least for a few weeks.

“My flight is booked and tomorrow begins the journey that will surely change my life.”

With these words and an emotional video, Lola teases her project on Instagram, where she is followed by over half a million people.

The 26-year-old reveals to BILD exclusively what she is up to, why this trip is so special for her and why a yoga class made her cry.

Their journey to paradise – to Costa Rica – took 25 hours. Lola is not on vacation there, but is doing yoga training.

She reveals to BILD that she is making a small dream come true with the trip: “I really wanted to know more about yoga and have now turned this dream into reality. Yoga training is life changing, every person who has already mastered this training tells me that.”

The presenter wants to spend four weeks in Central America – and alone for the time being. “To be honest, I often travel alone and then, if necessary, meet up with people at the destination. I’m doing this trip alone, too, until two of my dearest people come along over time.”

The Temptation Island host wasn’t always a fan of yoga. A life-changing experience in South Africa has completely changed their mind about it.

“A little over a year ago I was in a backpacker hostel and took part in a yoga class for the first time, which touched me so much that I ended up crying on the mat. Something in me dissolved and I knew: From now on, yoga will be an important part of my life,” she told BILD.

From yoga rest straight into the fray! After the training, Lola moves on to the next event – ​​the famous Coachella festival in California, USA, where more than 250,000 people often come together to celebrate on a weekend.

The reality TV presenter is not worried that she might miss something in Germany during her four-week absence. “I’m getting a better grip on my fomo (‘fear of missing out’). Now I can proudly say: No, I’m not afraid of missing out on anything because I know: I’m in the right place at the right time to make my dream come true,” Lola told BILD.

„The world belongs to the brave and to do that you have to leave your comfort zone and with it your home country of Germany.“