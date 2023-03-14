Lollapalooza 2023: how to get to the festival

On March 17, 18 and 19 at the San Isidro Hippodrome, the eighth edition of Lollapalooza will take place in our country. With a renewed line-up that hopes to make more than 300,000 souls vibrate, as they did in the last edition. This year it will be the turn of artists like Billi Eilish, Rosalía, Twenty One Pilots, Drake, among others.

One of the factors to take into account for those who go is how and what to get there. It is expected that the different public bus lines, such as urban trains, will increase their service in order to respond to the high demand that is expected for one of the most anticipated festivals in 2023.

In this note we tell you about four free applications so that you can easily and safely get to Lollapalooza 2023.

Ualabee. This App is the most complete option to know routes, schedules in real time, travel times and costs of buses, subway, train, Ecobici, Taxis and Cabify. Even consult and recharge balance in the SUBE. One of the great benefits is that the user gathers all the information on their trip in one place, in addition to allowing those who use it to collaborate with their experience and provide data on cuts, diversions or inconveniences with the services. The app is available for both Android and iOS and in its web version.

Let’s go. If you travel from the interior, this is the definitive App to share the adventure with car owners who are looking for more people to travel with and thus lower costs. Carpooling is an economical option, since you share the costs of moving from one place to another and it contributes to reducing CO2 emissions. Anticipate your tripFind your ideal companions on their website.

Waze. Are you going by car? Waze is a navigation and maps application for mobile devices. It is based on instant information provided by its users to check the updated status of traffic, accidents, works and other obstacles on the way. In addition, it offers alternative routes and suggestions to avoid traffic and reach your destination more efficiently. Waze also offers additional features such as finding nearby gas stations and parking lots. It has a community of map editors, beta testers, translators, partners, users and carpoolers to help make every trip better. Application available for both Android, iOS and on your web version.

Google Maps. There is no doubt, it is the application that came to replace the road map allowing us to reach any place from the most remote places in the country. Google Maps is a location search tool that allows you to geolocate a specific point, calculate routes, find the nearest places of interest or see the appearance of a place on foot. It shows directions on how to get there and uses up-to-date traffic information to find the best route to get you to your destination. It is common for events as massive as Lollapalooza to lose connectivity from our devices. If you run out of GPS signal or data, with Maps you can save and consult the maps offline, search, navigate them, and avoid unnecessary detours (don’t forget to download them beforehand).

Approximate costs to move to Lollapalooza 2023

Based on a trip from the Obelisk to the San Isidro Hippodrome, according to the chosen means of transportation. The distance to travel one way is just over 23 kilometers and the approximate costs per person are:

– Collective (combination of 2 lines) $76.32

– Subway + Train $76.55

– Collective + Train $69.43

– Taxi or Cabify (up to 4 people, varies according to demand) $3200