London against marriages of life sentences

The British government wants to ban criminals sentenced to life imprisonment from marriage. “I don’t think it’s appropriate,” Justice Minister Dominic Raab told LBC radio today. The fact that criminals who are serving a “whole life order” – i.e. actually life imprisonment – are getting married for capital crimes is wrong, both in view of the existing rules and in view of his planned change in the law, said Raab.

“The question arises as to the risk for anyone who would marry such an outrageous perpetrator (…),” said the Minister of Justice. However, a law could contradict the European Convention on Human Rights, which explicitly states the right to marry.

Raab has repeatedly proposed that a “common sense” Bill of Rights should reduce the influence of the case law of the European Court of Human Rights on UK legislation. It is estimated that around 60 people are currently serving a whole life order in the UK with no prospect of early release.