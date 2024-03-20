London authorities protect new Banksy mural after attack

LONDON.- A constructions claimed by Banksy was partially damaged with white paint in north London, leading to the authorities locals to take protective measures.

At the foot of the wall appeared a character equipped with a sprayer.

Attack on art

Two days later, after a massive parade of curious onlookers, the work was attacked with white paint.

Expressing sadness that it has been downgraded, a spokesperson for the London borough of Islington, where this composition is located, explained that talks are being held with the building’s owner: “so that everyone can enjoy the work of art.” , while protecting it.”

The spokesperson indicated that provisional protection measures have been taken, such as the installation of barriers and the passage of surveillance patrols, also considering installing video cameras.

In December, an earlier work by Banksy, depicting combat drones on a traffic sign, was stolen in the British capital. Two men would later be arrested in relation to this incident.

FUENTE: AFP