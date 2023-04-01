London visit: King Charles ‘too busy’ for Prince Harry

tz stars

From: Susanne Kroeber

Prince Harry attends a four-day court hearing in London. Nevertheless, there will be no meeting with King Charles and Prince William.

London – Prince Harry (38) wants to follow up his words with deeds. After massively criticizing the British gossip press in his biography “Spare” and in the Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan”, he is now taking action against the publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), among other publishers of the Daily Mail and the Mail On Sunday, in court. The four-day hearing in London will deal with the allegation of unlawful information gathering using illegal wiretapping methods.

Prince Harry seeks contact with King Charles – without success

Prince Harry made the long journey from Montecito to London to personally attend the hearing at the High Court. Harry’s allegation according to the court filings, from which Newsweek quoted: “Suspiciousness and paranoia were aroused by Associated’s publication of the illegal articles. Friends were lost or cut off as a result, and everyone became a ‘suspect’ because the way the articles were written led them to conclude that the source of this information was theirs, those close to them made available to the newspapers by Associated.”

In an interview earlier this year, Prince Harry also accused mother-in-law Camilla (75) of giving information to the press in order to present herself in a better light. With King Charles III. (75) Harry is said to have crossed a red line. After Charles had to postpone his state visit to France, which was originally planned for the beginning of the week, due to ongoing protests, father and son are now surprisingly in Great Britain at the same time. Prince Harry is said to be loud TheTelegraph actually sought contact – but was ironed out.

High Court of Justice The High Court is housed in London’s Royal Courts of Justice and deals with important cases at first instance. The Supreme Court is divided into three departments, the chamber for economic matters, the chamber for family law and the chamber for civil affairs. However, the High Court of Justice is not the highest instance in the United Kingdom; the highest court is the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, which is also based in London.

“Schedule packed”: King Charles has no time for Prince Harry before the trip to Germany

“Prince Harry has contacted his father’s office and has already been told he’s too busy,” a source said. “He won’t see the king whose schedule is jam-packed. The monarch is in Germany this week and has commitments in his diary before that.” Buckingham Palace is also said to be noisy The Sun announced that King Charles was not in Windsor before his departure for Germany on Wednesday morning, but in Highgrove in the English county of Gloucestershire.

A clarifying conversation with King Charles will not take place – at least during Harry’s current stay in London. (Photomontage) © picture alliance/dpa/PA Wire/Aaron Chown/James Manning

A meeting with Prince William (40) and Princess Kate (41) is also considered unlikely. Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4) are on Easter vacation and are therefore not in Windsor. The hope for a clarifying conversation before the coronation of Charles and Camilla on May 6th was apparently in vain. Either way Harry and Meghan are threatened with second-class treatment at the coronation. Sources used: newsweek.com, telegraph.co.uk, thesun.co.uk