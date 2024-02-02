Loneliness, a condition that affects one in ten Americans

MIAMI.- Americans feel increasingly alone, according to the latest Healthy Minds monthly survey of the American Psychiatric Association (APA). The survey, which was conducted online Jan. 10-12, 2024, among 2,200 adults, found that about one in three American adults said they feel lonely at least once a week .

One in 10 people surveyed said they feel lonely every day, the results show.

Loneliness It is a state of isolation that affects all human beings at some point in their lives. This presents itself in different forms and its origin can come from different causes such as one’s own choice, the isolation imposed by society in any of its areas of adjustment or the loss of loved ones.

This condition has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression, anxiety, addiction, dementia and premature death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ).

According to research, young people are the most likely to feel lonely. About 30% of Americans between 18 and 34 years old said they feel lonely every day or several times a week.

As for single adults, the findings revealed that they are almost twice as likely (39%) as married adults (22%) to feel lonely on a weekly basis.

Ways to not feel alone

Some alleviate loneliness with distractions like television, podcasts, or social media. Around 50% said they use these means to feel accompanied.

Another 41% said they go for a walk to feel less loneliness. Meanwhile, 38% choose to approach family or friends. Respondents’ greatest sense of community and belonging comes from being among family (65%), friends (53%) or neighbors (20%).

On the other hand, 13% said they were inclined to use drugs or alcohol to not feel alone. Adults aged 18 to 34 are more likely to use substances than those aged 45 to 64, 21% compared to 8%.

APA President Dr. Petros Levounis said that this consultation “confirms that loneliness is widespread, especially among young people.”

“Doctors and other clinicians can make a big difference in the well-being and physical health of their patients when they ask about loneliness and how to mitigate its effects. Helping people feel less lonely is simple and deeply rewarding,” Levounis added. it’s a statement.

The technology

Many consider technology to be an aid in combating loneliness. About 66% said technology helps them form new relationships, 75% said it helps them connect with other people more frequently, and 69% said it is beneficial for forming and maintaining relationships.

However, people are divided on whether technology helps people connect on a deep level. About 54% said technology fosters meaningful relationships, while 46% said it fosters superficial relationships.

According to Dr. Saul Levin, medical director and executive director of the APA, technology can be used to connect with others. “In some cases, it seems to help us reach people who become part of our inner circles or communicate with those who already are,” he added.

Although he clarified that distraction through social media when people feel lonely can be a double-edged sword, “while it can connect, it can also generate feelings of loss, and we must make sure we remain aware of its effects on our state.” of spirit. In this technology-saturated world, we must not forget the value of in-person interaction,” she emphasized.

Source: With information from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and Health Day