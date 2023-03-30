Longevity: Life expectancy can exceed 140 years, says study

Scientists in the United States believe that one day life expectancy could exceed 140 years. While it seems like a bold estimate, researchers at the University of Georgia say we haven’t reached the upper limit of human lifespan yet.

In an article published on Wednesday (29/3) in PLOS One magazine, Professor David McCarthy reports that people born between 1900 and 1950 are experiencing unprecedented postponement of mortality. But they are still too young to break longevity records.

McCarthy’s study group looked at life expectancy over centuries in 19 countries to try to determine how long people might live, and to understand whether populations are living longer, shorter, or if longevity is stagnating.

They believe that the maximum age will increase dramatically among people born in the first half of the 20th century compared to those of previous centuries. A person born between 1910 and 1950 could, for example, live peacefully until the age of 120.

“Our estimates indicate that there is a 95% chance that the last Swedish woman born in 1950 will not die between the ages of 117 and 125. So sometime between 2067 and 2075,” she says.



3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (2) Exercises that strengthen bones and muscles are essential to avoid illness and other health problems. In addition to improving your balance, exercising at least twice a week is one of the secrets to extending your life expectancy and aging better.

Mike Harrington/Getty Images

***Photo-people-practicing-physical-exercises.jpg A study by researchers at Tohoku University in Japan shows that between 30 and 60 minutes of muscle-strengthening exercises a week is enough.

***Photo-person-practicing-physical-exercises.jpg According to the research results, the risk of premature death among people who move is between 10% and 17% lower than that seen in sedentary people

Catherine Falls Commercial/ Getty Images

***Photo-person-practicing-physical-exercises-7.jpg Exercises that use your own body weight, such as bodybuilding and playing sports, are some of the recommendations. In addition, activities such as Tai chi and yoga are also indicated to strengthen bones and muscles.

***Photo-person-practicing-physical-exercises-5.jpg Keeping the body active also helps improve menopause results, post-op periods and can help prevent bone fractures, for example. In addition, it also helps to increase energy, improve mood and sleep.

skaman306/ Getty Images

***Photo-person-practicing-physical-exercises-3.jpg According to experts, people who exercise for at least half an hour a week demonstrate a reduced risk of death, heart disease and cancer. One hour a week of muscle-strengthening activities was also linked to a decreased risk of diabetes.

***Photo-person-practicing-physical-exercises-4.jpg Muscle and bone mass in the human body peaks before age 30. From that age, a natural decay begins. That is, individuals who start exercising in their youth will have increased bone and muscle strength throughout their lives.

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

***Photo-person-practicing-physical-exercises-8.jpg People who exercise after age 30 reduce the body’s natural fall, manage to preserve bone and muscle strength and live much better

Justin Paget/Getty Images

0

Men born in 1970, in turn, could reach 141 years. And women in the same year would live to be 131 if the projections hold true. “As these groups reach advanced ages over the next few decades, longevity records could increase significantly,” says McCarthy.

longevity record

The longevity record is held by Frenchwoman Jeanne Louise Calment. Records show that Jeanne lived to be 122 years and 164 days old. She died in August 1997 in a nursing home in the south of France.

